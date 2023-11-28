Quiet weather sticks around through Wednesday. An active weather pattern returns later this week with a series of storms that will bring snow and rain across New Mexico.

After another very cold start to the day, high temperatures continued a warming trend Tuesday afternoon. This warming trend will continue into Wednesday afternoon. The first in a series of storms will begin moving into western New Mexico late Wednesday evening, when isolated rain showers and mountain snow will begin.

Rain and higher elevation snow will spread across almost all of New Mexico Thursday morning. The heaviest snow will be falling around the Continental Divide in western New Mexico, with light to moderate snowfall over the northern mountains, East Mountains and Sacramento Mountains. There may be a mix of rain and snow Thursday morning along the Rio Grande Valley from Española to Santa Fe and Albuquerque. Rain and snow will taper off by Thursday evening, but some mountain snow showers will be sticking around. Temperatures will also be much cooler Thursday afternoon with a breezy westerly wind.

Another storm system will follow quickly on the heels of Thursday’s storm. Snow will move into the San Juan Basin early Friday morning with more rain and snow spreading across western and northern New Mexico by late Friday morning. Eastern and southern New Mexico will stay drier with this second storm system with breezy winds returning. Heaviest snow will fall Friday evening through the night for areas in western and northern New Mexico. This storm system will move out by late Saturday morning, but could bring some light snow to the Albuquerque Metro early Saturday morning before doing so.

Temperatures will continue to stay cooler than average this weekend as snow showers continue over the mountains even through Sunday. It does look like we will see quieter weather return again early next week.