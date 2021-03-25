More snow on the way for parts of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More rain and snow is on the way for northwestern New Mexico through Friday. More spotty rain and snow chances are in store for some Saturday.

A weak storm system passing to the north is bringing light rain and snow to parts of western and northern New Mexico this evening. This will continue through Friday, with snow accumulations across the higher terrain and west-facing slopes of the northern mountains too.

Warmer weather will continue to move in for most this weekend. Another storm that will pass through southern New Mexico Saturday will bring spotty rain and snow chances across parts of the state once again. A backdoor cold front will cool off temperatures slightly in the eastern half of the state.

Even warmer weather returns early next week that will have it feeling a lot more like spring once again.