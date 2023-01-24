NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An impressive storm system dropped precipitation across the state over the past 24 hours, bringing places across the east that haven’t seen much action this winter a healthy amount of snow/rain. The bulk of the system has pushed into Texas/Oklahoma, with just a bit of wraparound moisture across the far southeast as a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 5 PM for Lea and Eddy counties.

Another disturbance will push into the state later tonight, bringing another round of precipitation to the state into Wednesday. It will not be nearly as impactful as the system Monday, but still expect an additional few inches across the Northern Mountains. The breezy conditions will stick around through Wednesday, before much calmer conditions into Thursday.

Although it will be calmer by the mid to late week, it will also remain very cold as a northerly wind will draw arctic air from Canada straight into the state. High temperatures aren’t expected to get out of the 30s in the metro, and remain at or below freezing across portions of the Northern Mountains for the rest of the week. Even southern parts of the state aren’t expected to get back into the 50s until the weekend. Better bundle up.