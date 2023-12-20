Rain showers continue to move across New Mexico through Wednesday evening, but will wrap up overnight. A larger storm will bring more widespread rain and snow heading into the weekend.

Rain showers moved across New Mexico Wednesday. Showers dropped as much as 0.20″ of rain in southern New Mexico, with 0.01″ in Albuquerque. Snow levels sat high though. The rain and mountain snow will continue to push through northern and eastern New Mexico tonight, eventually moving out of the state by early Thursday morning. A quick ridge of high pressure will bring sunnier and drier weather on Thursday, along with warmer temperatures.

Friday morning will be quiet across New Mexico, but our next storm system starts moving in by the afternoon. Rain and mountain snow will begin pushing into western parts of the state Friday afternoon and continue to move eastward into Friday evening. Rain and mountain snow will become more widespread Friday night through Saturday morning, with snow levels dropping across western and northern parts of the state. It is in those parts of New Mexico where roads could become somewhat icy by Saturday morning. Rain and mountain snow will continue through Saturday morning, into the afternoon, then start tapering off through the evening.

Another low pressure system will move into New Mexico Sunday. This one may only bring a few flurries or very light snow from northern New Mexico south to the East Mountains on Sunday. The biggest impact will be the colder air it will draw down. It will leave temperatures much colder on Christmas Day all across the state, but we will be left with dry weather for Christmas Day.

Drier weather will stick around through the rest of next week with temperatures hovering slightly cooler than average to around average by the middle of the week.