NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a snowy and rainy start to the day in southern New Mexico. Roads are snow covered in the Sacramento Mountains, including Ruidoso. Rain fell overnight in the plains near Roswell and Carlsbad, but looks to be turning to snowfall this morning, which could lead to icy and snowy roads today. Even the lower Rio Grande Valley has seen snow and rain, from Socorro, southward. There is patchy fog near Belen.

The storm will continue to spin south of New Mexico today, bringing in colder air and moisture. Scattered snow and rain is expected all day long. Travel will become treacherous in the Sacramento Mountains, where the heaviest snow is expected to fall. Snow will be a bit more mixed in the plains.

With temperatures around and just above freezing, there may be more rain in spots, like the Pecos River Valley, limiting snowfall totals. However, we could see high amounts of snow in the area as well.

The storm will bring lighter snow and rain in the southeast plains tonight and Saturday morning. It should clear out Saturday afternoon. The rest of the state will be sunnier and drier today and Saturday. A quick round of light snow and rain will move into the northern mountains from Saturday night to Sunday morning. Only a dusting will be possible.