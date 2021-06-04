More showers, storms later Friday as eastern New Mexico remains dry

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers continue this morning for south-central and southwest New Mexico. These showers and cloud cover will stick around through the morning commute, clearing out around midday. More showers and storms will start firing up in the mountains around 2-4 p.m., moving into the Rio Grande Valley and surrounding low terrain during the evening and overnight hours. Skies will be sunnier today, and daytime conditions look mostly nice, just hot.

Saturday will be a stormier day, with storms popping up during the early afternoon in the mountains, and quickly moving into the Rio Grande Valley and other lower terrain by 2-3 p.m. Scattered showers and storms will be possible through the evening as well.

Sunday will be drier for the Rio Grande Valley and west, as high pressure moves overhead. The central and northern mountains, as well as eastern New Mexico will see the storms on Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will heat up under the high pressure, with Sunday being the hottest day of the weekend.