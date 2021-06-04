More showers in the forecast this afternoon

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Keep that umbrella handy this weekend as more rounds of scattered showers and storms make their way across the state each day. Friday won’t see quite as many storms as Thursday overall, but they’ll be around across western New Mexico. Saturday will feature widespread storms across the Rio Grande Valley and western NM. Unlike last week, however, these storms most likely won’t turn severe.

Meanwhile, our top story will be the heat building in for the weekend and into next week. Albuquerque will topple 90 degrees for the first time all year on Saturday, while areas south will likely reach 100 by Sunday! We begin drying out by Monday as our winds turn westerly. Get those air conditioners ready as we stay hot through all of next week.