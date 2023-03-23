NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is dry and mostly cloudy across New Mexico. Spotty rain and mountain snow will push across the state from midday through the evening. Rain and snow accumulation will be very light today.

Winds will be gusty in southeast New Mexico, especially around the Sacramento Mountains. Winds will gusts up to around 50 mph this afternoon in the area. The east plains will see high gusts of around 30 to 40 mph, and the Metro and northwest NM will see breezy winds of around 20 to 30 mph. Temperatures will be cooler than Wednesday by around 5 to 10 degrees, thanks to a cold front that moved through. More rain and mountain snow will move across the northern half of the state on Friday afternoon and evening. Winds will be around the same as today, and temperatures will stay much cooler than normal.