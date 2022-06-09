NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday morning is mild, with calm winds and some clouds moving into southern New Mexico with a few light showers. Showers will stay near I-10 this morning, and all other spots will stay dry until more storms develop this afternoon. Many areas will see morning sunshine and afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms.

Storms will pop up over the mountains during the early-mid afternoon, moving east through the evening. Storms in the northeast highlands may be strong or severe, with damaging wind and large hail. Temperatures will be hot, with highs in the 80s, 90s and 100s.