High pressure is making it’s way back towards the Desert Southwest. Today, there is an ideal monsoon pattern set up with monsoon moisture surging across the state from southwest to northeast. This will bring the best potential for heavy rain along that line throughout the rest of the afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms have already formed early this afternoon, with gusty winds (60+ mph) and small hail the main concerns. The best chance for the Albuquerque metro to see hit or miss storms will be later tonight.

Storms will continue to fizzle out into the overnight hours. There is the potential for an area of heavier showers to continue across the middle/southern Rio Grande Valley into the morning hours Saturday. By Saturday afternoon, more widespread activity is expected along and west of the Central Mountain Chain. The Albuquerque metro has a good chance to see some stronger storms Saturday afternoon. Similar conditions are expected on Sunday.

High pressure will be recycling moisture across the Desert Southwest this weekend, allowing for daily rounds of showers and storms. By Monday, high pressure will push farther west. This will allow a backdoor front to arrive, bringing more heavy rainfall to eastern New Mexico Monday and potentially into early Tuesday. Luckily, this monsoon moisture is not going anywhere anytime soon. Enjoy it while it lasts, and don’t forget an umbrella this weekend in case there’s a downpour!