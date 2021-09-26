More showers and storms this evening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Heavy rain continues across parts of southern New Mexico this evening especially in the San Andreas Mountains. Some of these storms produced some flash flooding with gusty winds over 50 mph. These will weaken somewhat after sunset as they push northeast. Skies remain rather cloudy overnight. The storm system continues moving in this direction for our Monday as well, pushing the rain across northern New Mexico. It’ll be more scattered by the afternoon with temperatures below average for a change this month.

By midweek, we’ll catch a small break in the action before another more potent storm drops in from the Pacific Northwest Thursday and Friday. This one will be a bigger impact on our state bringing heavy rain, wind, and much cooler fall temperatures. The bullseye for this next storm looks to be over the southeast plains towards Roswell. We could see 1-3″+ of rain there through Saturday. Thankfully, this storm pulls away just in time for the beginning of Balloon Fiesta.