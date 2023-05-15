NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Spotty showers are moving across the state Monday, especially in eastern and southern New Mexico. Some showers will last through the morning commute before even more rain develops this afternoon.

We will see the most widespread rain around the northern mountains, especially in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Isolated storms will be possible in the west and southern mountains, and a few isolated showers or storms may move through the Rio Grande Valley and Four Corners. There may be gusty winds from storms. Temperatures will be warmer than Sunday. We will see more isolated rain chances Tuesday across the entire state, but Wednesday through Friday are looking even wetter.