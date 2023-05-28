It’s been another wild afternoon of weather across eastern New Mexico. Three Tornado Warnings were issued, but no confirmed tornado touchdowns as of yet. Storms will continue to dissipate this evening and overnight as storms move into Texas.

A pattern shift will arrive tomorrow with much drier air arriving to parts of eastern New Mexico. This will bring much lower severe potential. Still, there will be enough moisture across far southeastern and northeastern parts of the state to bring some afternoon storms. Models are also now bringing isolated showers to the Gila and west central mountains, but little to no rain accumulation is expected.

Dry air will continue to push east into Tuesday as high pressure builds over the state. This will bring more sunshine, with slight chances for isolated storms far east in the afternoon. Little to no severe weather threat Tuesday. However, a pattern shift will arrive Wednesday which will bring more unsettled weather to the state.

The wet weather pattern mid to late next week is still very uncertain when it comes to rainfall extent and intensity. What we do know is a low pressure system will push into the Desert Southwest, increasing moisture and chances for more scattered to widespread storms across the northern and eastern parts of New Mexico. Increasing potential for more unsettled weather will continue late next week and into the weekend. Enjoy a drier next couple days, but remain up to date and weather aware as the storms aren’t over yet.