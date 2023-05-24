NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a warmer morning across New Mexico. We are seeing patchy, dense fog in the northeast highlands. Visibility is down to zero miles in Clayton, so use caution on the roads. High clouds are moving into central and northern New Mexico, and those clouds will clear out by this afternoon.

More storms will develop in the northern mountains and east of the central mountain chain this afternoon. Storms will move eastward towards Texas throughout the evening. We will see a higher threat for severe weather in that area today, with a chance for heavy downpours, damaging wind, large hail and tornadoes. A few more storms may follow the initial storms during the overnight hours, into early tomorrow morning. Temperatures will be hotter across the state.