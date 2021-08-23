More scattered storms to start the work week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers and thunderstorms have been moving through central New Mexico Monday morning, bringing pockets of heavy rain and lightning. These storms are moving east-northeast and will move through the eastern plains during the later morning commute.

Skies will be mostly sunny and dry for the majority of the state, with storms returning this afternoon and evening. Areas along and south of I-40 will see scattered PM storms, while areas north of I-40, mainly the Four Corners, will see isolated rain. The northern mountains and northeast highlands will only see a few storms possible. Temperatures will be hot today, and even hotter by the middle of the week.