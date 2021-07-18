More scattered storms this afternoon, especially for western New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This Sunday morning we’re seeing heavier rain across southeastern New Mexico. This is gradually fading out but will ramp back up later this afternoon.

Our primary focus for heavier rain today will be for western New Mexico. We have flash flood watches in effect through the day Sunday. Some areas in eastern NM picked up 2-4″ of rain. This caused some localized flooding near Clovis. We’ll continue to see abundant moisture all across the state throughout this forecast – even well above average for mid-July.

This means a healthy monsoon pattern continues into this next week. As our ridge of high pressure moves northwest, it’ll pull the heavier rains with it. Monday will see some drier air arrive initially. So afternoon storms will be more isolated. But by Tuesday and Wednesday, better storm coverage returns as our high temperatures drop a few degrees.

