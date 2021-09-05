More scattered storms likely south

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Flooding rains were the top story Saturday as some areas collected nearly 4″ of rain! This was not good news for Roswell as some flood rescues resulted from this. ABQ received nearly 1″ on the west side. Because of all that rain, we’re seeing muggy conditions waking up this Sunday morning with light rain still falling in Chaves County.

The heavier rain will shift across southwestern NM later Sunday afternoon. Flash flooding will be less of a concern in general but some isolated flooding is likely in the Gila and Sacramento mountains. High temperatures will be warmest northwest where the air is drier. Most areas will fall in the middle to upper 80s.

Our rain chances begin shutting off on Labor Day as strong high pressure from Nevada builds and moves over us. This allows our high temperatures to soar 10 degrees above average into the lower 90s for Albuquerque and Farmington. Very dry air limits rain chances for everywhere except some lighter PM showers are possible southwest for Monday and Tuesday.