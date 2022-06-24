Good Friday everyone. We’ve been locked into this wet, monsoonal pattern now for a week, and it continues this afternoon through the weekend. This afternoon will be very similar to Thursday which features scattered storms mainly south of I-40. We’re already seeing scattered storms pop-up in the Sacramento Mountains. Pack your umbrella this weekend because we’re going to see widespread showers and storms as a cold front nudges in from the northeast. This will drop temperatures 10° or so over the weekend from east to west. This means the ABQ metro area will only be in the upper 70s for highs with mainly cloudy skies. More flash flooding is likely over the burn scars with heavier rain in the forecast this weekend. We’re seeing near record moisture for this time of the year so scattered storms continue into next week as well.

By the middle to latter part of next week we’ll see some drier air working in. This reduces the widespread showers and storms over the state as temperatures rise again into the middle and upper 80s for the metro. But our dewpoints will till be high enough to support more isolated storms primary south and west of Albuquerque. Overall, the southeast corner of the state will see the least amount of rainfall over the next week.