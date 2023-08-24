The remnants of Tropical Storm Harold is moving out of New Mexico. A plume of monsoon moisture will bring more active weather to the state on Friday.

After a cloudy start to the day, only a few storms developed this afternoon with the remnants of Tropical Storm Harold. Meanwhile, monsoon moisture brought a few storms to southern parts of the state. A few showers and storms are sticking around tonight, but will all end by Friday morning. A better plume of monsoon moisture on Friday will bring even more scattered showers and storms from southwest New Mexico to the northeast part of the state.

High pressure moves back over the state this weekend, bringing warmer temperatures. Monsoon moisture will be recycled underneath the high pressure, meaning we will continue to see scattered afternoon storms. On Sunday, a backdoor front will begin to push into the northeast part of the state, bringing locally heavy rainfall especially to the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

The backdoor cold front will push through New Mexico by Monday afternoon. This will bring in better chances for rain across the state. The best chance for rain though will be along and east of the central mountain chain where upslope flow could contribute to heavy rainfall amounts. Temperatures will also be cooler behind the front. Drier air will start moving in Tuesday though, slowly tapering off the chance for rain into the end of next week.