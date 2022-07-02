NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Happy Independence Day weekend! If you have any outdoor plans in store this weekend, pack that umbrella or even alternative plans with more storms in the forecast. We’ll see even more moisture than Friday which will equal more widespread storms, particularly over the higher spots north and west of Albuquerque. Localized flash flooding will be our main concern over the Jemez and Sangre de Cristo mountains, especially over the burn scars. Expect scattered storms across the northeast as well, but the southeast corner stays dry and hot this weekend. High temperatures will reach near 90° for the ABQ metro area, upper 90s for Roswell, and only into the lower 80s for Santa Fe.

The band of showers and storms will reorganize slightly east Sunday, putting the RGV in a more favorable zone for rain. High temps will cool a few degrees, but hold steady into the upper 80s to around 90° over the next week. July 4 itself will feature slightly less storm coverage than Sunday with the mountains wet/ valleys staying dry pattern. We have a ridge of high pressure that will strengthen east of us early to mid-next week. We’ll still see afternoon storms, but the coverage of them will be more limited and more confined to the mountains.