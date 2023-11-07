More record high temperatures were broken Tuesday across New Mexico. A cold front moves in Wednesday night bringing colder air and rain and snow chances.

Many areas once again broke or tied record high temperatures across the state Tuesday. Winds have been gusting over 30 mph in many areas too, with gusts over 40 mph in a few spots. Most areas will see the winds die down tonight, but there will be a few spots that hang onto breezy conditions overnight. The slight breeze will also keep temperatures warmer than average tonight.

Breezy winds return Wednesday afternoon, but it won’t be as windy or as hot across the state. A strong backdoor cold front will begin pushing into northeast New Mexico by late Wednesday afternoon. The backdoor front will continue to push south and west across the state into Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. It will bring light snowfall to the northern mountains, and even a few flurries to the I-25 corridor down to the East Mountains. A gusty canyon wind will also develop overnight with wind gusts up to 40 mph as the cold front spills into the Rio Grande Valley.

Temperatures will be colder statewide on Thursday as the backdoor cold front moves through. Snow will continue across the northern mountains, with a mix of rain and snow possible as far south as the Sacramento Mountains. Scattered to spotty showers will also be possible Thursday into Friday from northern New Mexico. Rain and snow will end Thursday night across northern New Mexico, but rain and mountain snow may develop in southern New Mexico through Friday morning. Drier air will return statewide later in the day with cooler than average temperatures.

Drier weather continues this weekend as temperatures begin a slow warming trend through Sunday.