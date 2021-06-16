More record heat Wednesday with storms appearing in the mountains

Weather Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is dry and comfortable. Today we will see more record heat in the northwest corner of the state, but hot temperatures for everyone. Heat advisories will be in effect from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Four Corners and middle Rio Grande Valley.

Story continues below:

Monsoon storms will pop up in the northern, central, and west mountains from around 1 to 3 p.m., moving into the adjacent lower terrain to the southwest during the late afternoon and evening. Some storms will be possible around the Metro, but especially in southern Bernalillo County, Valencia, and Socorro counties. Strong winds and heavy downpours will be possible.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Statewide Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES