More record heat Wednesday with storms appearing in the mountains

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is dry and comfortable. Today we will see more record heat in the northwest corner of the state, but hot temperatures for everyone. Heat advisories will be in effect from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Four Corners and middle Rio Grande Valley.
Story continues below:
- Albuquerque: Bernalillo Co. denies PNM substation in northeast heights
- Community: Owner asked to redo historic home upgrades to meet Huning Highland standards
- New Mexico: New Mexico households to receive extension of SNAP benefits for June
- Court: Trial begins for former NM cabinet secretary accused of embezzlement
Monsoon storms will pop up in the northern, central, and west mountains from around 1 to 3 p.m., moving into the adjacent lower terrain to the southwest during the late afternoon and evening. Some storms will be possible around the Metro, but especially in southern Bernalillo County, Valencia, and Socorro counties. Strong winds and heavy downpours will be possible.