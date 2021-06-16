More record heat Wednesday with storms appearing in the mountains

[1] City of Albuquerque considers bringing back speed vans Speed cameras could soon be back on Albuquerque streets. The violations have gotten so bad that some city councilors think it's time to bring them back. Albuquerque had mobile speed vans over a decade ago and the vans would be similar to the ones used in Rio Rancho currently. The mayor and city councilor sponsors wouldn't say how many vans they'd like or how pricey the tickets would be. APD says a third of all fatal crashes in Albuquerque involve excessive speed.

[2] Sunport murder suspect Sean Lannon now charged in death of fourth victim Another murder charge has been filed against the man accused of leaving four bodies in a truck at the Sunport. Sean Lannon was facing charges for the murders of his ex-wife Jennifer Lannon as well as Jesten Mata and Matthew Miller. Now, he's facing another charge for the murder of Randall Apostalon. Lannon told St. Louis Police he hired Apostalon to move storage bins for him containing the bodies of the dismembered victims. Police say when Apostalon told Lannon to get the bins out of the back of the truck, Lannon killed him with a hammer. Lannon remains behind bars in New Jersey.