High pressure that’s been dominating the weather across the Desert Southwest this week will begin to push south today and into this weekend. Near to record breaking high temperatures are expected across the southern half of the state today. Temperatures may be a degree or two cooler into Saturday and Sunday, but still well above average for this time of year.

When it comes to rain, a few isolated showers may fall over the higher terrain of southern/southwestern New Mexico this afternoon and evening. As the showers push over lower elevations, most rain will evaporate and lead to gusty winds. By Saturday, moisture will increase across eastern New Mexico. A line of strong storms will form along the Central Mountain Chain and push east towards Texas. Some of theses storms may become severe mainly including damaging winds and small hail.

Sunday will be a rinse and repeat of Saturday, with more storms across eastern New Mexico. Severe potential will be lower Sunday. However, a backdoor cold front will arrive into Monday and bring widespread moisture to the state. This will allow widespread showers and storms to fall across New Mexico starting Monday and continuing throughout next week. Temperatures will cool to below average by Tuesday – some of the coolest air the state hasn’t felt since late May/early June will arrive by next week. Keep that in mind and grab an umbrella if you plan on heading out to the New Mexico State Fair next week!