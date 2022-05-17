NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday morning is quiet and cool. Temperatures will heat back into record territory today, with highs in the 70s, 80s, 90s and 100s. Winds will be lighter, only up to around 20-25 in the Rio Grande Valley and western NM.
Meanwhile, winds will be breezier in eastern NM, with gusts up to 30 mph in the northeast highlands and east plains, and up to 40 mph in the southeast plains. Red flag warnings will be in effect today for eastern NM as the air dries back out.