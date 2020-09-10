More record cold temperatures expected Thursday afternoon

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thick cloud cover remains over New Mexico this afternoon, keeping skies gloomy and temperatures chilly. More record cold temperatures are expected this afternoon, but this will be the last day of record cold before we start warming up substantially tomorrow. Spotty showers are possible this afternoon and evening, but most of the state will be dry. Drier air moves into the state by tomorrow, clearing out showers and clouds for our Friday afternoon. The weekend will be warmer, mostly sunny, and mostly dry, aside from a few spot showers in the southwest mountains.
