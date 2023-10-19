The cold front that crossed the state yesterday brought temperatures down 5-10° compared to 24 hours ago late this morning/early afternoon across central New Mexico. By the afternoon, high pressure building overhead will allow more record breaking heat across the state. Albuquerque tied a daily high temperature yesterday, and is expected to break it today with highs in the mid 80s. Near 90° across southern New Mexico into the early weekend.

High pressure will only continue to grow into Friday, bringing another day of record breaking heat. To put things into perspective, these kinds of temperatures are usually seen across the state during the first week of September. Plenty of sunshine and dry air will persist. A few more clouds will arrive across southern/eastern New Mexico Saturday as high pressure begins to weaken. Temperatures will cool a couple degrees into Sunday afternoon.

By Monday, a large storm system will approach the state from the west. This will draw up moisture from Hurricane Norma, currently swirling in the Pacific, across New Mexico and Texas early next week. Starting late Monday and continuing through the mid to late week, widespread scattered showers and storms are expected statewide. Eastern New Mexico and closer to Texas will most likely see the heaviest rainfall, but finally some much needed rain is on the way. The storm system will also usher in much cooler, arctic air to the Desert Southwest. Much more seasonable temperatures and wetter weather will arrive next week.