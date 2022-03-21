NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Scattered rain showers, thunderstorms and high terrain snow showers are making their way across New Mexico Monday. The wind has picked up since Monday morning, and 45-50 mph wind gusts are expected in far eastern, far southern and northwest NM through Tuesday morning. Rain and mountain snow will be widespread through the evening, so be sure to keep around your rain jacket and bring an umbrella with you as you leave the house. The Metro will be seeing heaviest rain during the afternoon.

The rain and snow doesn’t end Monday. Another disturbance will bring more rain and snow through Tuesday. We will see rain and even snow accumulation possible Tuesday morning in the middle Rio Grande Valley, including the Metro. A dusting to 2″ of snow will be possible. It may take some time for snow to stick, but the roads may become slushy and slick during the Tuesday morning commute. Scattered snow and rain showers will continue for the northern mountains, central and south central NM throughout Tuesday. Winds should be a bit quieter. The storm will move out Wednesday morning, leading to a quieter, warmer and sunnier end to the week.