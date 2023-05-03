Another surge of moisture will push over the state tonight and into early Thursday morning. Showers are already popping up on the east side of the Central Mountain Chain. Isolated to scattered storms will form over the southeast after 2 PM and continue through around 8 or 9 PM before pushing east into Texas. Cloud coverage will continue to stream over the state from south to north this afternoon and evening. Winds will also pick up, with statewide gusts 25-45 mph this afternoon as the moisture arrives.

A line of showers will push from southern/southwest New Mexico north across the Rio Grande Valley and Central Mountain Chain before exiting into Colorado. This will bring potential for rainfall in Albuquerque overnight until around 7 or 8 AM. Santa Fe areas will see rain start a bit later and end a bit later, with clearing skies by 9 AM. Little to no chances for thunderstorms since the moisture will arrive overnight. Sunny skies and calm conditions will kick off Thursday morning.

By Thursday afternoon, winds will pick up once again with very dry air at the surface. Gusts will peak around 40 mph again, but not expected to see as widespread windy conditions compared to Wednesday afternoon/evening. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler Thursday, but still warm in the upper 70s to near 80. Warm temperatures, dry air, and windy conditions are allowing fire danger to return with a Red Flag Warning in effect Thursday and a Fire Weather Watch in effect Friday. Windy and dry conditions will follow us into the weekend.