Monday morning is off to a chilly and wet start. Rain showers are pushing south along the US 285 corridor, through the eastern plains. These showers will continue through the morning commute, before the skies will be drier from mid-morning to early afternoon. More scattered rain and mountain snow showers will be possible in northern and central NM this afternoon and evening.

Winds will be pick up speed in eastern NM throughout the morning. A wind advisory will be in effect in the northeast highlands and east plains today, and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. Temperatures will be around ten to fifteen degrees cooler than Sunday in eastern NM. Drier skies will return Tuesday morning, and temperatures will stay cooler than normal.