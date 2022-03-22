NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Scattered rain and snow continue for southern New Mexico at midday. It is moving southward towards the southern state line and should move out during the evening, only to be replaced by more snow and rain tonight through Wednesday morning. A winter weather advisory will be in effect for the Sacramento Mountains until midnight, with a few more inches of snow accumulating through the day.

Another upper-level disturbance moves over the state today, and more snow/rain showers will develop in the northern mountains area during the afternoon and evening, moving south again through the Rio Grande Valley during the evening and overnight hours. Precipitation will eventually end Wednesday morning, and skies will clear by Wednesday afternoon.

Winds will stay gusty in far eastern and far western New Mexico. Northeast New Mexico is under wind advisories and high wind warnings until 7 PM, and winds will gust up to around 50-60 mph. The Rio Grande Valley will stay a bit calmer, with winds up to around 15 mph.

Temperatures are chilly today, about 10-20 degrees cooler than normal, but highs will warm up a bit Wednesday. High pressure arrives Thursday and Friday, which will bring in much warmer temperatures, calmer winds and clear skies.