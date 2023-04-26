NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm is still spinning through New Mexico Wednesday morning, after moving into the state Tuesday. It brought severe storms to the northeast highlands, virga with severe wind gusts, and high winds.

This morning, the storm is still bringing rain and snow to northeast New Mexico, and the precipitation will continue through the day in the east/northeast. We will even see a chance for more isolated showers or virga in the Metro and northern mountains area this afternoon and evening. Winds will stay breezy in eastern NM, with gusts up to around 40 mph, but the rest of the state will see lighter winds, aside front some higher gusts from virga remaining possible this afternoon. Temperatures will stay cooler across the state. Thursday will be warmer and sunnier for all. The next storm will arrive Friday, bringing another round of rain, snow, wind and cooler temperatures.