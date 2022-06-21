NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers and storms will continue through the overnight and into Wednesday morning across the southwest and central New Mexico. Scattered storms will bring another threat of localized flooding Wednesday afternoon.

Light to moderate rainfall helped to prevent a bigger threat of flash flooding than what has been seen Tuesday across the northern mountains and the Sacramento Mountains. Scattered storms are expected to develop across the southwestern part of New Mexico late tonight and move north through Wednesday morning. This is when Albuquerque will see a better chance for rain, some of which will be heavy at times during the morning rush hour.

Scattered storms will develop again for areas along and west of I-25. Localized flooding will still be possible in this part of the state Wednesday afternoon and evening as storms will have the capability of producing very heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, drier air will begin to move into southern and east-central New Mexico. Warmer weather will return to the state on Thursday and Friday as the plume of monsoon moisture shifts farther west late this week. Daily storm chances will continue for areas along and west of I-25, but the best chances will stay over the mountains and out near the Arizona state line.

Monsoon storm chances will continue this weekend as the plume becomes more tilted from the southwest to the northeast, and then eventually from west to east by early next week. Regardless, daily rain and storm chances will continue for many areas for at least the next few weeks.