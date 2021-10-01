More rain Friday across New Mexico, but clearing for Balloon Fiesta

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rain continues in eastern and northern New Mexico this morning. The storm will move into northeast New Mexico today, bringing the heaviest rain with it. Rainfall accumulation will add up across the northeast highlands, east plains, and northern mountains through the day, where the weather was mostly dry yesterday. Isolated showers and storms will develop in the Gila this afternoon, moving east into the lower Rio Grande Valley. The Metro will stay mostly dry, with the chance for a few showers this morning and through the afternoon/evening. The east mountains and Santa Fe will have a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Temperatures will be staying very cool today, but a warm-up arrives tomorrow.

The storm exits New Mexico by Saturday morning, and drier air will move in from the west. Skies will clear out, and the weather will be warmer and mostly dry through the weekend. Only the northern mountains will have the chance for isolated showers and storms in the high terrain Saturday and Sunday.