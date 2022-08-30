NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We are waking up to some showers in the central highlands, east mountains and southeast plains. Rain in the central highlands and east mountains will dissipate during the commute, but showers in southern New Mexico will likely continue through midday. More showers and storms will move east to west across the state, mainly south of I-40 throughout the afternoon and evening.

A flood watch is in effect until this evening for Eddy and Lea counties. There may be a couple of isolated showers and storms around the middle Rio Grande Valley, west mesa and west mountains. These will push westward, leaving the Metro mostly dry.