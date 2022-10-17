NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The heaviest and most widespread rain of the day ended this morning, but scattered showers will continue through the afternoon and evening. Driest skies are expected in the Four Corners near Farmington and southern Colorado.

Most areas will start to dry out and clear up overnight, but scattered showers will continue through the night in southeast NM. Aside from the southeast plains, skies will be drier and sunnier on Tuesday. High temperatures will warm by around ten degrees. The rest of the week will be mostly sunny, dry and warmer, thanks to high pressure over the west.