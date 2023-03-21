Another storm system will bring more rain and mountain snow to western, northern, and central New Mexico Wednesday. Strong winds will also develop with gusts up to 65 mph for some areas.

Rain and mountain snow continues this evening in parts of western and northern new Mexico, but we’ll see a break from the moisture outside of the northern mountains tonight. Meanwhile, windy weather will continue across southern and eastern parts of the state, and the wind will continue to pick up through Wednesday afternoon. Wind gusts over 60 mph will be possible for some areas. A cold front will sweep across the state Wednesday, bringing more rain and mountain snow to western, central, and northern New Mexico. A couple thunderstorms will even be possible. Winds will die down Wednesday night as rain and snow tapers off too.

Temperatures will be cooler to finish out the week, but there is still uncertainty in how much more rain or snow the state will see into the end of the week. The best chances for snow will stay in the northern mountains, but drier air will be moving into the state. So only isolated chances for rain will stick around through the end of the week, and for some into the weekend.

Drier weather will return by the end of the weekend and will continue into early next week as temperatures start a warming trend.