NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Yet another winter storm will impact New Mexico Tuesday. More rain and snow will develop in the early morning and linger into Wednesday morning.

Heavy snow fell over the weekend through Monday across western and northern parts of New Mexico, but especially southwest Colorado. Over one foot of snow has fallen in some of these areas. Snow and rain continue to fall across parts of New Mexico this evening, but will taper off later tonight.

Another winter storm will impact the state beginning early Tuesday morning when rain and mountain snow develops across western New Mexico and southwest Colorado. This line of rain and mountain snow will make it to the Rio Grande Valley before mid-morning. That could bring a wet and rainy commute to the Albuquerque metro and Santa Fe, with snow above 6,500′. Drier air will immediately begin to move in behind this line of rain and snow, bringing drier weather to the western half of the state. However, snow will continue for northwest New Mexico and southwest Colorado where it will be heavy at times, especially in the mountains. The line of rain will push into eastern New Mexico by Tuesday afternoon, finally bringing this half of the state some much-needed moisture. A few rumbles of thunder may even be possible. Rain moves out of the state by Tuesday evening, but snow will linger across northwest and northern New Mexico, along with southern Colorado, through Wednesday morning.

Quieter, but colder weather will return in the middle of the week. This stormy pattern continues for the next several days though as yet another winter storm will move into New Mexico Friday into Saturday and another storm early next week.