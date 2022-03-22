NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rain and snow are not over yet for the Rio Grande Valley. Another round is moving in Tuesday night bringing more rain and snow from the northern mountains down to Las Cruces by early Wednesday morning.

Another area of rain and snow has developed Tuesday night across northern and central New Mexico. Rain and snow will move south down the Rio Grande Valley Tuesday night, bringing another mix of rain and snow to the Albuquerque metro around through early Wednesday morning. The mixed precipitation will move south down to Las Cruces, Deming, and Alamogordo by 7:00 am Wednesday before fizzling out by mid-morning.

Temperatures will remain well-below average again Wednesday afternoon, but sunnier and drier conditions will return. Strong winds develop Wednesday across northwest New Mexico and the eastern half of the state. Winds will eventually relax again Wednesday night.

A significant warming trend will begin Thursday afternoon as winds turn westerly and a ridge of high-pressure inches closer to New Mexico through the weekend. Winds will relax across the state as high temperatures climb back closer to average Thursday.

This warming trend continues through the weekend as high temperatures climb into the 70s, 80s, and even 90s by Sunday afternoon. This will be the warmest weather the state has seen since October 2021.

An active pattern potentially returns again next week. There is a lot of uncertainty in the forecast, but another possible storm system may move into the region by the early to middle part of next week.