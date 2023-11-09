Another round of rain and snow will move into New Mexico Thursday night. This will continue through Friday morning before drying out.

A strong backdoor cold front has cooled temperatures off Thursday across New Mexico. High temperatures were a few degrees to over 30° colder in some areas compared to yesterday. We have also seen the season’s first snow for areas like the Sandias and Ski Apache in the Sacramento Mountains. Snow will be ending tonight from the northern mountains, however, we will see a surge of moisture across the southern half of the state that will bring more rain and snow through Friday morning.

Isolated thunderstorms will develop Thursday evening in south-central New Mexico as the second round of rain and snow begins. Rain and mountain snow will spread northward, all the way up to I-40 by early Friday morning. We will see the rain switch over to snow along the Continental Divide in western New Mexico and even in east-central parts of the state, from the central mountain chain to the Pecos River Valley. Areas like the East Mountains, Clines Corners, Santa Rosa, Corona, Carrizozo and the Sacramento Mountains will all see a chance for measurable snowfall through late Friday morning. A mix of rain and snow will also be possible around Santa Fe and Las Vegas. However, with the warm weather we have been seeing lately, ground temperatures are still very warm. So we may see some light accumulations of snowfall in grassy areas, but the snow should melt fairly quickly in lower elevations. Spotty rain and snow showers will linger into early Friday afternoon, but it will all taper off by Friday evening as high temperatures will stay much cooler than average.

Drier, quieter and warmer weather will return starting Saturday. A few light rain showers will be possible Monday in southern New Mexico. Otherwise, temperatures will climb back above normal again through the end of next week.