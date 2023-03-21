NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a drier Tuesday morning, but there are spotty rain showers in central New Mexico, and snow showers in northwest New Mexico. More rain and snow will be moving in from around 7 to 8 a.m., and continue through the early afternoon.

Precipitation will push northward, allowing the Metro to dry out from mid-afternoon to evening, and keeping southern and eastern New Mexico dry today. Snow will be adding up in the northern mountains, and the winter storm warnings remain in effect until Wednesday night. There will also be some early morning snow in the Four Corners before it turns over to rain, and a dusting to a couple inches of accumulation will be possible.

Winds will be gusty in the southeast plains and Sacramento Mountains today. A wind advisory will be in effect this afternoon and evening, and winds will gust up to 55 mph. The winds will be even gustier on Wednesday, and most areas will see wind gusts of at least 35 to 40 mph, with the highest gusts east of the central mountain chain, up to 65 mph.