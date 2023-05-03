NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet and cool across the state. Skies have dried out after storms hit the state Tuesday. Drier air will arrive in New Mexico today, leaving skies drier and partly sunny for areas west of the central mountain chain. Eastern New Mexico will see storms firing up by around 3 PM, just east of the central mountain chain. Only a couple of storms will be possible in the northeast highlands, but storms will be more widespread across the southeast plains. There will be a threat of a couple of storms to become strong and severe. Damaging wind and hail will be the primary threats as storms push east towards Texas. Heavy downpours and lightning are expected.

A surge of moisture will arrive in the state late tonight. Rain will arrive first in southwest NM around 11 PM, and then it will push northward for the morning commute. This will bring a chance for rain to the Metro, the Four Corners, and some light showers to the east plains. All rain will clear by midday, and skies will clear with sunshine, breezes and high fire danger.