More PM scattered showers for Sunday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been quite a month for rainfall here in New Mexico. Our healthy monsoon continues this afternoon and into next week as well. Albuquerque received more than an inch of rain so far this month, while Santa Fe received 1.63″.

This weekend, an area of low pressure moved across our state keeping rain chances high. Now that low is over southern Arizona, the heaviest of the rain is heading that way. Because of all the clouds and moisture left behind, we’ll still see slightly cooler temperatures, especially for central and western NM. We continue to track daily afternoon storm chances for Monday and Tuesday with decent coverage statewide.

But by Wednesday, we’ll begin to see drier air for the eastern plains. This will allow our temperatures to climb back into those 90s from Albuquerque points east. The heat returns to close the month of July as our storm chances begin decreasing.