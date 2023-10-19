Thursday morning is cool, calm and clear. Temperatures are back in the 30s, 40s and 50s. It will be another warm afternoon, with high temperatures climbing into the 70s and 80s across the state. Near-record and record warm temperatures are expected today through the weekend, thanks to strong high pressure over the west.

Skies will stay sunny and dry, aside from cloudier skies on Saturday across the south and east. Winds will stay light through the weekend as well. The next storm will move in on Tuesday, bringing showers and thunderstorms, much cooler temperatures and wind.