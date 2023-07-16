High pressure is currently centered over southern California and Arizona, keeping the hottest temperatures to the west today. High pressure will strengthen as it arrives, centering over New Mexico into Tuesday. This will allow high temperatures to peak Tuesday, bringing near record breaking heat to parts of the state. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Watches are in effect through Tuesday.

Dangerous heat will continue through the mid week, before high pressure weakens and becomes elongated. This will allow moisture from Northern Mexico to surge across the western and northern parts of the state state starting Wednesday, bringing more scattered showers and storms especially over higher elevations. A surge of moisture will also push into northeast New Mexico, bringing more chances for severe weather.

Thursday should be a rinse and repeat of Wednesday – isolated to scattered mountain storms west and north, strong to severe storms northeast/east central parts of the state. Temperatures will remain above average through the late week, even with more moisture and rainfall. However, the heat will not be nearly as extreme late next week and into next weekend with at least some sort of relief on the way.