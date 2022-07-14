NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is sunny and mild, with no issues for the morning commute. Dry air from the east keeps all of eastern New Mexico, and much of the Rio Grande Valley and Four Corners dry today. We will see isolated storms in the mountains, especially the northern and western high terrain.

Storms will develop in the afternoon, moving southwest/west into the adjacent lower terrain. We could see a stray shower or storm over the middle Rio Grande Valley by the afternoon/evening. There will be a better chance for storms in the area late Friday evening. Temperatures will be hot across the state, with warmer than normal highs in the 80s, 90s, and 100s.