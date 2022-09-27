NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is clear and cool across the state. We will be warm by the afternoon with highs in the 70s and 80s. Isolated storms will develop in the central, western and northern mountains this afternoon. Most rain will stay over the high terrain, and dissipate as storms move off of the mountains.

The surface air will be very dry in the valley and plains, so virga and some light showers are possible, especially close the mountains. The Metro may see a shower on the east side of town, or up near Bernalillo or Placitas.