Monsoon 2022 has begun Thursday! Scattered showers and storms developed across southern New Mexico and up the central mountain chain. Better monsoon moisture arrives Friday bringing better chances for afternoon storms to the western half of New Mexico.

Monsoon moisture has begun to move into New Mexico Thursday, bringing storms across southern New Mexico and along the central mountain chain up to the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. These storms will all taper off after sunset. A better surge of monsoon moisture will set up across the western half of the state Friday. More scattered storms will set up along and west of the central mountain chain Friday afternoon. Albuquerque will see a good chance for isolated storms Friday afternoon. Heavier rain will be west of I-25 though.

Saturday will see the chance for rain move farther west, but heavier rain will be likely between the continental divide and the Arizona state line where flash flooding will be possible through southern Colorado. An isolated storm cannot be ruled out though in Albuquerque. Storm chances shift back east again on Sunday, bringing better chances for afternoon storms to the Rio Grande Valley. However, as better monsoon moisture moves in, the risk for flash flooding increases. Isolated pockets of heavy rainfall will be likely through Tuesday across southern, central, and northern New Mexico through early next week. Especially recent burn scars that were created by major fires this year. At the same time, drier air will move into the Four Corners region.

Rain chances will continue for an area from south/southwestern New Mexico to the central part of the state and into the northern mountains all the way through the end of next week as this favorable, and early, monsoon pattern will continue for several days.