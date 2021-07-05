More monsoon storm chances Tuesday



NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monsoon moisture continues this week with another very active day in-store Tuesday. Rain and storms across the state Monday night will continue to taper off, giving way to a quiet start to Tuesday morning.

Another active day is in store Tuesday afternoon, potentially even more active than today. Rain and storm chances begin a downward trend through starting Wednesday. By Thursday, storm chances will only be across the northern mountains.

Monsoon moisture makes a return again starting Friday, with added moisture thanks to a backdoor cold front. This will increase rain and storm chances once again for the weekend.