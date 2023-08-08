Drier weather returns Wednesday with storm chances mainly in western New Mexico. Monsoon moisture starts streaming back into the state Thursday with increasing rain chances into the weekend.

Albuquerque saw it’s heaviest rainfall event so far this monsoon, with over 2″ of rain falling across parts of the Metro. Scattered showers and storms are still moving across parts of New Mexico tonight. Drier weather returning by Wednesday morning.

A dry slot of air will keep northern and eastern New Mexico dry Wednesday afternoon. Isolated storms will develop across western New Mexico though, with some storms making it as far northeast as the Albuquerque Metro by Wednesday evening.

A traditional monsoon pattern will begin to take shape Thursday as rain chances increase along and west of the Rio Grande Valley. Afternoon rain and storm chances will increase into this upcoming weekend as more and more monsoon moisture streams northward into the state. Most of New Mexico will see a good chance at rain and thunderstorms Saturday through Monday.