High pressure has been blocking most of the monsoon moisture from surging across the state so far this summer. However, a pattern change will arrive by the early to middle parts of next week, allowing for the most monsoon rainfall that New Mexico has felt so far this year. It will not be long-lived, so enjoy the couple of days of moisture while it lasts.

Isolated showers and storms continue across the high terrain of far western and northern New Mexico this evening. A few isolated spotty showers may continue overnight over the Four Corners, before dissipating into early Monday morning. Dry air at the surface Monday will only allow isolated mountain storms to continue throughout the day. Temperatures will be similar to today.

By Tuesday, high pressure will move into the central United States. This will allow monsoon moisture to rotate around the high and surge into New Mexico starting Tuesday. More widespread shower and thunderstorm activity is expected across the state Tuesday and into Wednesday. This monsoon moisture will not stick around for much longer than Thursday, with drier and hotter air on the way by next weekend. Another wave of near record-breaking heat will arrive in about a week, so enjoy the slightly cooler temperatures and increased moisture while it’s here.